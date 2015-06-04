Sony Expands Line of 3LCD Business Projectors

The What: Sony is adding three new models to its line of professional projectors, with each designed to deliver high image quality, high brightness and enhanced flexibility in a range of commercial applications including corporate and education. The new compact projectors include the VPL-EW348, VPL-EW345 and VPL-EX345 models.

The What Else: Each 3LCD model has a brightness of 4,200 lumens and uses a new BrightEra panel (WXGA 0.75”, XGA 0.63” size), to reproduce natural and vivid color in rooms with bright lighting.

The VPL-EW348 model has a built-in HDBaseT interface for easier connectivity and reduced total system costs. HDBaseT capabilities allow installers and integrators to reduce their number of cable runs by transmitting video, audio, control, and IP over a single Cat5e/6 cable for up to 328 feet (100m). Using fewer cables means fewer signal extenders and receiver boxes, resulting in a decreased risk of failure points. Each model also has two HDMI ports for expanded connectivity with digital devices in the professional A/V market space.