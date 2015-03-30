SnapAV Launches New Brands Nearus Cameras and Sense Microphones

SnapAV has launched two new brands: Nearus, a line of user-friendly conferencing cameras, and Sense, a complete line of microphones for use in presentations, conferencing, and commercial environments. Together, the new brands provide a complete solution that makes conferencing easy for both end users and custom integrators.

Nearus cameras will provide BYOD (bring your own device) service that makes it easy for users to stay connected.



Nearus cameras will provide BYOD (bring your own device) service that makes it easy for users to stay connected. These smart cameras were designed to pair with any PC via USB 2.0 or 3.0, eliminating hassle associated with typical conferencing equipment. “Our goal was to create a USB-powered line of web conferencing cameras that were both high quality and easy to use. The result is plug-and-play cameras that are compatible with popular web conferencing equipment: Skype, Webex, Lync, you name it,” said Mike Jordan, VP for Nearus and Sense.



“We’re excited to offer this complete conferencing solution,” said Jordan. “Snap is more than just AV; integrators can get the products they want and the quality they need all in one place.”

Sense microphones were developed to provide upper-tier quality and performance at mid-grade pricing. “Folks want to ensure that they’re installing a quality product that sounds and looks professional. But they don’t need a pro-level, musician-sponsored mic for a conference room or presentation setup. So we’ve created products that sound almost as good as those pros, but for a fraction of the cost,” added Jordan. The result is a line of more than a dozen different mics to choose from – from lavaliers and ear headsets to button mics, goosenecks, handhelds, and more.“We’re excited to offer this complete conferencing solution,” said Jordan. “Snap is more than just AV; integrators can get the products they want and the quality they need all in one place.”