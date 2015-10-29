SnapAV Acquires SunBriteTV

SnapAV’s growth story since launching in 2005 is entering a new chapter, as the Charlotte, NC-based manufacturer has acquired outdoor TV manufacturer SunBriteTV.

“Our dealers are doing more and more outdoor systems, and we want to help them grow revenue in those areas,” said SnapAV CEO John Heyman. “This acquisition represents a commitment that we’re making to the outdoors. While it’s our first major acquisition, it’s really just business as usual in terms of listening to our dealers and taking action based on what they tell us.”



The SunBriteTV lineup will complement SnapAV’s Episode outdoor audio products to provide dealers with a full solution for outdoor living.



SnapAV plans to sell SunBriteTV products directly to dealers rather than through the residential AV distribution channels that SunBriteTV has used in the past. Meanwhile, SunBriteDS, the dedicated commercial digital signage division of SunBriteTV, will continue to engineer and manufacture commercial digital signage and displays built specifically for outdoor use. There will be no changes for the current commercial distribution partners or end users, according to the company.



“When dealers purchase SunBriteTV products at SnapAV, they will be direct with the manufacturer, and their pricing will reflect that," said SunBriteTV’s Cameron Hill. "SnapAV’s business model delivers value and service at significantly lower costs, and as with all SnapAV products, dealers will begin benefitting from that right away.”



SunBriteTV products will become available through SnapAV before the end of 2015. The company indicates that dealers will see lower prices and free shipping when buying directly from SnapAV, rather than through distribution.Brantley Waits of Elite Audio in Columbia, SC commented, “I know that my opportunities to sell more outdoor systems have been growing. SunBriteTV provides a better viewing experience and the safety required of electronic devices exposed to the weather. Now that SnapAV owns the best outdoor TV Company in the industry, I’m going to get the products and support I need to make the most of those opportunities.”