indoorDIRECT 2011 US Open

indoorDIRECT and Tennis Channel have announced an agreement to air Tennis Channel’s coverage of the 2011 US Open on indoorDIRECT’s, in-store television show, “theBITE”, reaching 150 million consumers annually in the nation’s top quick-service restaurants.

Each day during the US Open, August 29th – September 11, “theBITE” will feature news and daily highlights from the US Open. The entire first week of the US Open coverage on “theBITE” will be aired with exclusive Tennis Channel branding and messaging throughout the day.

“We are thrilled to be able to generate a high level of awareness for the Tennis Channel’s coverage of the US Open by creating an integrated theme week”, says Jonna Birgans, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at indoorDIRECT. “Theme Weeks are a way for special events, such as the US Open, to be featured prominently within our programming and our viewers love to keep up with bigsporting events like the US Open.”

“We’re excited to work with indoorDIRECT again as they help to generate awareness for Tennis Channel’s US Open coverage,” said Robyn Miller, Senior Vice President, Tennis Channel. “They have been an invaluable marketing partner in past initiatives, literally helping to put our brand in front of millions of people around the country.”

“theBITE” has been a long time programming partner of Tennis Channel and regularly features Tennis Channel’s “Court Report”, which highlights the latest news and updates from the Tennis world. “theBITE” is a one hour magazine-style show that’s’ seen in the nation’s top quick-service restaurants and features short bites of entertainment, sports, music and lifestyle segments that’s updated weekly.