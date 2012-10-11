Almo Hosts Samsung SUR40 Certification Road Show

Starting next week, Almo Professional AV is bringing free certification training for the Samsung SUR40 40-inch HD Interactive Touch PC with Microsoft PixelSense to resellers, consultants and integrators across the country.

The five-city training event kicks-off in Irvine, CA, on October 15 and runs as half-day morning and afternoon sessions. It features in-depth training from the experts at Samsung, Microsoft and Brawn Consulting and is designed to give participants the instruction required to sell, specify and deploy the SUR40. With access to the SUR40, Almo Pro AV partners can now bring a new dimension of sharing, collaborating and exploration to commercial applications with the first large, thin display that recognizes fingers, hands and other objects placed on the screen.

To register for an event, go to almoproav.com/samsungSUR40.

Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo, said, “Because the SUR40 technology is so unique, we felt that it was extremely important to bring local training to our partners. This road show makes it as easy as possible for them to become certified experts on the SUR40, which can help create limitless new business opportunities.”

Craigmyle added that participating partners will receive an exclusive offer to purchase an SUR40 demo unit from Almo Professional AV at 50 percent off MSRP.

"The Samsung SUR40 Certification road show is a great way to explore the potential of this new and compelling interactive display solution, and continues our efforts to support channel partners through comprehensive training to keep them abreast of emerging technologies and trends," said Richard Hutton, director of channel marketing at Samsung's Enterprise Business Division.

The dates for the Samsung SUR40 Certification Road Show follow:

* Oct. 15, Irvine, CA

* Oct. 18, Chicago, IL

* Oct. 23, New York, NY

* Nov. 1, Reston, VA

* Nov. 13, Dallas, TX

Two identical workshops will run at each session, the first from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the second from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., to give participants the flexibility to work the training into their schedules. Both sessions will include lunch. The agenda for each session follows: