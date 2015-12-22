Signagelive's New Global Trainer and Software Consultant

Signagelive has appointed Pete Colquitt as the new global trainer and software consultant. Pete’s primary role will be to develop and implement a global training programme that will include e-learning and onsite training options to ensure Signagelive customers are utilising their digital signage investment to the full.



Pete Colquitt, Signagelive's new Global Trainer & Software ConsultantThe new role confirms Signagelive’s desire to increase its global presence. It also demonstrates the company’s understanding of the rapidly evolving digital signage space and the need to ensure that its customers are making optimal use of the most technologically advanced digital signage solution on the market to date.

Pete Colquitt has experience of the Signagelive platform and a longstanding relationship with Jason Cremins and his technical team. In his previous roles at N-Vest and Samsung Pete spent the majority of his time training end users on the extensive functionality of Signagelive. While at Samsung he was solely responsible for the development and rollout of a global training programme for internal and external sales teams, channel partners and end users. After many years of international travel Pete subsequently set himself up as a technical consultant to support and train digital signage users and resellers.

“I have known Jason and the team at Signagelive for a long time and have always really enjoyed working with them,” said Pete Colquitt, Trainer and Software Consultant – Global of Signagelive. “The Signagelive brand is something I can relate to; it’s exciting, forward thinking and is constantly evolving to reflect changing marketing trends, unlike the conventional suppliers of digital signage technology. My role at Signagelive will be to educate our customers and partners on the extensive functionality of Signagelive and implement different training methods to ensure they are maximising their investment. It is an exciting time to be joining Signagelive with lots of changes to look forward to!”