SIGGRAPH 2015 Will Include Virtual, Augmented & Immersive Reality Experiences

SIGGRAPH 2015, the annual interdisciplinary education experience and conference on the latest computer graphics and interactive techniques, will debut a new program in August.

The 2015 VR Village will feature real-time immersion in the latest virtual and augmented realities, including Nomadic Virtual Reality (VR), Tabletop Augmented Reality (AR), Full-Dome Cinema, and live performances and demonstrations in a 360-degree immersion dome. The 42nd annual SIGGRAPH Conference will take place August 9-13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.



The VR Village at SIGGRAPH allows attendees to explore the potential of VR, AR, and Immersive Environments as a means for telling stories, engaging audiences and powering real-world applications in health, education, design and gaming. The curated programming offers a wide range of content from major studios and game developers to non-profit institutions, including research labs and planetariums.



"Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Immersive Environments are part of a fast-growing, emerging market," said Ed Lantz, SIGGRAPH 2015 VR Village program co-chair. "As it grows, there's room for alternative and independent producers, developers, distributors, and manufacturers to make important and original contributions to consumer products and programming.



"For the debut of SIGGRAPH's VR Village, my co-chair Denise Quesnel and I wanted to ensure that attendees have the chance to see amazing applications that have been developed by the world's best programmers, cinematographers, artists, and game developers that are currently out there. We also hope to inspire and bring together the larger VR community."