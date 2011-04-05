SID and DisplaySearch at Display Week 2011

The Society for Information Display (SID) and DisplaySearch have teamed up again to co-organize the Business Conference, which will be held during Display Week 2011 (May 15-20) in Los Angeles, California.

Kicking off the display industry's premier gathering, this year's Business Conference will be held on Monday, May 16, and will feature presentations from executives of companies throughout the display supply chain, many of whom can be seen during Display Week. Each session will be anchored by DisplaySearch analysts, presenting market and technology analysis and forecasts.

The SID DisplaySearch Business Conference will feature a keynote address from Bryan Burns, Vice President, Strategic Business Planning and Development at ESPN. Burns led ESPN's move to high definition TV in the early 1990s. As Chair of the worldwide sports entertainment 3D organizing committee, Burns is helping to lead efforts that will increase 3D content and further motivate consumers to purchase TVs with 3D capabilities.

The SID DisplaySearch Business Conference Sessions Include:

Session I: The Display Supply Chain: Regional and Technology Investment Trends

Session II: TV Business in the Era of 3D

Session III: The Impact of Mobile Devices on the PC Ecosystem

Session IV: Content and Display Technologies Intersect on Mobile Devices

