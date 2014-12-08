SI Releases Zero Edge Projection Screen

The What: Screen Innovations (SI) is now shipping its new Zero Edge FLEX projection screen—the video industry's first award-winning projection screen that boasts a flexible form factor and a Zero Edge appearance.

Zero Edge FLEX projection screen

The What Else: Zero Edge FLEX is a new, flexible projection screen that builds on the Zero Edge look made famous by SI. The screen is available in sizes up to 250” diagonal and Zero Edge FLEX is available in the ambient-light-rejecting Slate, acoustically transparent Maestro Weave, traditional Pure White and Pure Gray, and acoustically transparent Maestro Weave projection screens. (The Maestro Weave projection screen has not yet launched.)

Zero Edge FLEX easily breaks down into a compact, traditional fixed-frame box and assembles on-site, making it cost-effective to ship and allows integrators to navigate tight spaces, elevators, and stairways. The new design will dramatically cut down on freight damage, and make international shipping hassle free.