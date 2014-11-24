Shuttle Ups Processing Power in New Digital Player

The What: Shuttle Computer Group’s new 4K DS87 digital player has improved processing power, increased data transfer efficiency, and is designed for a wide variety of applications.

DS87 digital player

The What Else: It drives up to three displays simultaneously and can easily connect to peripherals such as a receipt or label printer, bar code scanner, or others utilizing its serial ports or USB connections. Combined with Shuttle’s customization services, the new DS87 offers a wide range of features that can save integrators time and money.



“Our new DS87 with Intel’s HD4600 graphics produces stunning 4K images and can support up to three 1080P displays at once,” said Marty Lash, director of sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group.

Shuttle’s new DS87 1.3L slim PC is also equipped with the Intel H87 chipset supporting the latest fourth-generation Intel Haswell and Haswell Refresh 65W processors for fast processing performance. With integrated Intel graphics, 4K/Ultra HD ads or video content is eye-popping and attention-grabbing.

To meet the diverse demands of industry applications, the robust DS87 provides multiple I/O and high-speed storage interfaces including six USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3.0 ports that support up to 6 Gbps. The system features a body thickness of only 43mm and supports international VESA Mount standards designed for easy integration in places with limited space. With a built-in heat pipe cooling system and smart fan, the DS87 can operate nonstop and uses a mere 90W adapter to ensure high stability and long-term operation, even under the most demanding conditions.

A hallmark of Shuttle Computer Group is its ability to offer integrators imaging services and customized BIOS; these services are available to commercial clients considering the DS87. Shuttle assists its customers to define parameters and functions and automatically uploads specified BIOS in each unit to make installation and use fast and easy. This imaging offers integrators a way to quicken deployments and reduce costs while maintaining consistency.