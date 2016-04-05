Shure ULX-D Digital Wireless Systems Now Controllable Via Yamaha CL, QL Consoles

Yamaha Pro Audio Japan and Shure are now enabling customers using Yamaha CL and QL Series Digital Audio Consoles to control and monitor Shure ULX-D Digital Wireless Systems (Dante enabled ULXD4D Dual Channel Digital Wireless Receivers and ULXD4Q Quad Channel Digital Wireless Receivers).

The integration of Yamaha’s CL/QL consoles with Shure’s ULX-D Digital Wireless Systems—which offers uncompromising 24-bit audio clarity and extremely efficient RF performance—equips audio professionals with the tools and enhanced operability for sound reinforcement applications of any size. The newly available control parameters will include monitoring of battery, RF reception strength, antenna status, frequency and audio level, and full control of gain, mute, and channel name assignment.

“Through continuing collaboration with Shure, the leading microphone innovator, Yamaha CL/QL series consoles and Shure ULX-D digital wireless systems come together with seamless integration that contributes to enhanced operating efficiency and convenience,” said Ken Hiraoka, Yamaha Pro Audio Business Unit director. “Both Shure and Yamaha will continue to innovate in our respective fields.”

Cooperation between the two Companies began in June 2013, when ULX-D receiver discovery patch support was introduced in the CL Series V1.6 update. More recently, the TF Series consoles were introduced with optimized QuickPro Presets for a number of microphones and instruments — including presets for Shure microphones — in April 2015. Yesterday’s announcement marks the third stage of the Shure/Yamaha collaboration with control and monitoring of Shure ULX-D digital wireless system ULXD4D and ULXD4Q receivers directly from Yamaha CL and QL series console touch panels as of the V4.0 firmware update scheduled for release this month.

Nick Wood, category director of Wireless Systems at Shure comments: “This integration means that ULX-D users can optimize microphone gain settings from the mix position and confidently monitor the status of wireless systems within the context of the console interface. It is a very important step in the progress of wireless control and in the continued collaboration between Shure and Yamaha.”

The V4.0 firmware update will be available by the end of April.