Planar Intros Large-Format Video Wall

Planar's Clarity Matrix 55-inch delivers Full HD resolution with a narrow image-to-image gap (5.7 mm) and thin profile (93 mm).

Planar's newest large-format LCD video wall combines an ultra-narrow bezel and the company's exclusive distributed architecture design to create mission-critical video walls. Clarity Matrix 55-inch expands Planar's Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall family, incorporating LED backlight technology with full HD resolution.

In addition, Planar introduced the new Clarity MegaPixel Wall display, incorporating Planar's Clarity Interlock screen design, which delivers brightness and contrast not possible with traditional large-format seamless designs, according to the company.