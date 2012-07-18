Campus Nation and DigiCast Join DPAA

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) has added two new member networks: Campus Nation Network and DigiCast Networks.

Susan Danaher, president & CEO, DPAA, said, “The digital place-based media industry is rallying around our efforts to present our medium’s story to the advertising community. I look forward to working closely with our newest members – Campus Nation and DigiCast – to continue to grow our share of ad budgets.”

Robert Alpert, chairman of Campus Nation, said, “Campus Nation is changing students’ perceptions of the typical college bookstore. Our screens reach students through content and mobile interaction that engages them beyond the walls of the store. We look forward to working with DPAA in support of their efforts to increase digital place-based media’s share of the advertising pie.”