Shure Joins The Cisco Solution Partner Program

Shure Incorporated joined the Cisco Solution Partner Program last week as a Solution Partner. As a member of the Cisco Solution Partner Program, Shure will be able to create and deploy solutions to enhance the capabilities, performance, and management of the network to capture value in the IoE.

“We are very proud to be a Cisco Solution Partner,” said Chad Wiggins, category director for networked systems at Shure.

“Microflex Wireless has been very beneficial for our users,” said Brian Hayes, senior design engineer at IVCI. “Customers gain the benefit of Shure wireless technology with the Cisco codec. Both products are rock solid and have proven themselves in applications ranging from small conference rooms to mobile carts, divisible spaces, and multipurpose room types. The application and versatility of Microflex Wireless and the Cisco Codec Solution seamlessly fit the needs of many customers.”

The Cisco Solution Partner Program, part of the Cisco Partner Ecosystem, unites Cisco with third-party independent hardware and software vendors to deliver integrated solutions to joint customers. As a Solution Partner, Shure offers a complementary product offering and has started to collaborate with Cisco to meet the needs of joint customers.