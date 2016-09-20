Shure Celebrates 50th Anniversary of SM58

The Shure SM58 has been a foundational and formidable part of live performance for more than 50 years. To celebrate and honor five decades of the renowned sound, design, and durability of this iconic mic, Shure is announcing the introduction of a 50th Anniversary model, along with a variety of initiatives to engage and inspire loyal SM58 fans of all ages around the world. Planned activities include:

Charitable auction of specially-designed SM58 artist editions

A comprehensive, multi-lingual website packed with historical information, artist photos, videos, and fan stories

Customer engagement activities, including the ability for fans to share their experiences and memorable moments on social media and through a video project submission

Special edition t-shirts and gear

The SM58-50A Limited Edition microphone touts all of the award-winning characteristics and technical specs of the SM58, and features a silver finish and printed denotation of the 50th Anniversary on the handle. Highlighting historically-inspired packaging, this model ships with a commemorative certificate, photo print, historical user guide, and a celebratory sticker.

In addition to this anniversary model, Shure will auction specially-designed SM58 artist microphone editions online, with the proceeds going to the charity of the artist’s choice.

“The SM58 has been at the center of unforgettable musical performances for 50 years and has left its mark on generations of audiences and performers,” says Soren Pedersen, product specialist at Shure. “Truly, it was born to perform, and any performer who picks up an SM58 in 2016 can depend on that same great sound that so many have shared in. We are thrilled and honored to celebrate this milestone and look forward to hearing about the experiences of SM58 fans from around the world.”

For more information on these, and all other SM58 50th Anniversary activities, check out the website.