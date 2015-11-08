Shure Announces QLX-D 900 MHz Digital Wireless Systems

Shure QLX-D digital wireless systems will be available in the 900 MHz ISM frequency band, adding to its line of wireless products targeted for use where UHF "TV band" spectrum is limited or congested.

The QLX-D 900 MHz features components and accessories optimized for use in regional variations of the 902-928 MHz spectrum, generally known as the Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM) band.



“The combination of QLX-D’s intelligent feature set and its affordable price point make it an optimal choice for installed sound customers,” said Nick Wood, category director for wireless products at Shure. “With this in mind, we knew QLX-D would make an excellent addition to our line of products capable of operating within the 900 MHz band.



"To further ensure wireless customers are armed with the tools they need to operate within the 900 MHz band, we’ve also made strategic updates to existing hardware and software products, such as the ‘site survey’ long-term scan tool that was added to the latest version of Wireless Workbench 6, along with the antenna and the in-line amplifier."



The 900 MHz ISM band is also used by devices such as wireless internet access points, security systems, smart meters, Bluetooth devices, two-way radios, and intercoms. Because many of these services transmit in short bursts across multiple frequencies, this RF environment can be less predictable than the TV band has typically been. The company's latest version of Wireless Workbench 6 (version WWB 6.11.3) features a new site survey tool that enables customers to assess the availability of 900MHz ISM spectrum in a particular venue. The site survey tool uses the receiver to capture a long-term scan and processes the data to provide a Usability Report, indicating an approximate number of usable channels in the ISM band.



In general, QLX-D 900 MHz systems are best suited for indoor use, where the environment can be assessed before the systems are installed.