Entry Deadline Approaching for SVC Most Innovative Product Awards

The deadline for the 2013 Sound & Video Contractor Innovative Products Awards is approaching on November 1. The awards honor electronic and mechanical innovation across the full range of ProAV products. To be eligible for an award, the product must be designed for the professional AV market and have shipped between October 15th, 2012, and October 15th, 2013. S&VC readers will vote and winning products, and winners will be honored in the December issue of Sound & Video Contractor.

Click link to enter:

https://secure.newbay-media.com/svc/awards/index_ssl.html

Product Categories are:

Power Amplifiers

Portable PAs

Installed Speakers

Large Format Projectors

Small Format Projectors

Microphone Systems

Signal Processing (audio/video/AV)

Routers/Switchers (audio/video/AV)

Control System Products

Digital Signage

Streaming

Video Display (screens/players)

Screens

Power Management

Mounts

Infrastructure (cables/connectors/cable management/tools/racks/accessories)