Entry Deadline Approaching for SVC Most Innovative Product Awards

The deadline for the 2013 Sound & Video Contractor Innovative Products Awards is approaching on November 1. The awards honor electronic and mechanical innovation across the full range of ProAV products. To be eligible for an award, the product must be designed for the professional AV market and have shipped between October 15th, 2012, and October 15th, 2013. S&VC readers will vote and winning products, and winners will be honored in the December issue of Sound & Video Contractor.
Click link to enter:
https://secure.newbay-media.com/svc/awards/index_ssl.html
Product Categories are:
Power Amplifiers
Portable PAs
Installed Speakers
Large Format Projectors
Small Format Projectors
Microphone Systems
Signal Processing (audio/video/AV)
Routers/Switchers (audio/video/AV)
Control System Products
Digital Signage
Streaming
Video Display (screens/players)
Screens
Power Management
Mounts
Infrastructure (cables/connectors/cable management/tools/racks/accessories)