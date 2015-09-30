Showcase AVi 4m x 2.5m LED Screen

14 months after establishing Showcase AVi, a new department of Showcase Interiors Ltd, Ben Collings and his team have taken on showroom space in Central London to ‘showcase’ their LED screen installations.

Showcase Avi's 4 x 2.5m LED screen in furniture manufacturer Orangebox office

Housed within the new purpose built showroom of UK based furniture manufacturer Orangebox – Showcase have installed a 4m x 2.5m LED screen.

Ben Collings, Sales and Operations Director at Showcase comments; “when I established the AVi department it was always my intention to have showroom space in London in which to be able to invite clients to see how large format, 1-4mm LED screens perform. Orangebox were the perfect partner for us, they were purpose building a brand new, 4 storey showroom space – they have customers from the world of interior architecture through their doors every day, meaning we have a captive new audience to educate about the potential of having LED screen installations within commercial office and retail environments.”

This is the second screen installation completed within a commercial environment in as many months. Showcase recently completed the installation of what is reputed to be the tallest LED screen in Europe at Audi’s West London Showroom, the 19m high by 6m wide mesh screen has become the heartbeat of the showroom, with content streaming out over 4 floors, at night time the screen pulses red which can be seen throughout the building as well as outside on the adjacent A4 flyover.

Appointments to see the screen at Orangebox are by invitation only and should be directed to Ben Collings.