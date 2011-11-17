AOpen Products Receive Scala Certification

AOpen America announced that the AOpen DE67 & MP67 are now Scala Certified.

Scala is a global provider of digital signage and display communications software and is a current AOpen partner.

The DE67 and MP67 are based on the Intel SandyBridge chipset and feature the 2nd generation Core i5 and Core i7 Intel CPU’s. Utilizing Intel WiDi technology powered by a 2nd generation Intel Core processor, users can remotely broadcast digital signage content in full HD to a display without the need for wires with great image clarity and sound.

The DE67 and MP67 will also feature the Intel Active Management Technology 7, which allows IT personnel to discover, heal and protect systems with the new 2nd generation Core processors, reducing costly onsite visits and lowering overall TCO. Optional VESA brackets allow for easy mounting.

The ability to be flexible as far as built in HD screen sharing and remote software and hardware maintenance provides a powerful tool for digital signage installers and users to manage their networks and effectively maintain them, according to AOpen. The digital engines are reliable and rugged in their design with the DE67 rated at 40,000 MTBF with a metal shock resistant chassis. Each unit consumes low amounts of power and is energy efficient.