Crimson Revamps Digital Signage Mounts for DSE 2014

- Crimson AV will utilize the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas this week to unveil several new multi-display inline mounting solutions engineered specifically for the digital signage and commercial markets, for menu boards, signage, way finding, and more.
- Newly Redesigned CML and CMP Inline Display and Menu Board Mounting System:
- The CML and CMP ceiling-mounted Menu Board Mount System has been redesigned to significantly reduce the assembly, installation and alignment time of inline multi-display arrays or menu board installations as well as to lower the total cost of ownership. A fully modular solution for mounting multiple displays from the ceiling in either landscape or portrait orientation, this new mount solution features Crimson’s simplified alignment design and post-installation leveling that makes perfecting the visual aesthetic a breeze, further reducing time spent on the job. To simplify the specification and ordering process, CML and CMP prices are based on the number of displays to be mounted, so systems designers need only to know the size and number of displays to be used as well as the orientation; Crimson will kit the complete mount system and ship it to the location requested in cartons that are easily managed by a single installer.
- “We work closely with our customers to develop the solutions they need to solve a wide variety of installation challenges,” says Crimson President, Vlad Gleyzer. “Our new mount lineup provides the answer to many of the most cumbersome issues experienced when mounting displays for use in digital signage and other commercial applications. Designed to both simplify and expedite the design, assembly, installation, and alignment process, Crimson AV mounts will more than satisfy the needs of those seeking to source or specify innovative display mount solutions.”
Interested parties are invited to connect with Crimson at booth #930 at DSE 2014.