Visix New Products at InfoComm

Visix, Inc., the digital signage software provider, will exhibit at this year's InfoComm in booth 4142 at the corner of the Digital Signage Pavilion. The company will demonstrate its new Announce content management software, Power over Ethernet room sign and interactive wayfinding products, as well as the latest version of its flagship product - AxisTV digital signage software.



Announce

Visix will unveil Announce Version 1.0, its new digital signage content management application, at the event. Announce provides powerful, yet friendly, desktop design tools running within a web browser with robust media management tools, animated templates and themes, and extensive data mapping and scripting tools.



Power over Ethernet (PoE) Room Sign

The PoE is part of the company's MeetingMinderT interactive room sign line which allows playback of room schedules along with dynamic media and messages. The 15-inch PoE interactive display allows a single Ethernet cable to supply both power and data to the room sign, addressing concerns of both physical concealment and AC proximity for power bricks.



WayPointT Interactive Wayfinding

WayPointT combines interactive wayfinding with digital signage communications for a one-stop information center. This bundled solution combines selected content modules in layouts customized with the client's logo, colors and branding. Content modules include message playlists, Google Maps, and auto-updating news, weather and RSS feeds.

Info on Visix digital signage products and services at www.visix.com