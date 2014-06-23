Sennheiser's Conference System Goes Wireless

Sennheiser launched a new wireless extension of the ADN conference system, the ADN-W, at InfoComm last week. The new extension provides increased flexibility to the ADN conferencing system, while delivering automated frequency management and stress free operation.
“ADN-W expands our successful ADN conference system by adding the freedom and flexibility of a wireless solution," explained Dawn Birr, vice president of sales and marketing, integrated systems, Sennheiser. "ADN-W also offers the same reliable and trouble-free operation due to the large wireless spectrum linked with automatic, dynamic frequency management."
The ADN-W (Audio Distribution Network Wireless) digital conference system uses both the 2.4 GHz and the 5 GHz frequency range for reliable wireless transmission.
- Operating the system is simple and intuitive for the user, according to the company. The best news for current users of the ADN system is that ADN-W is a hybrid solution that enables wired components to be combined with wireless ones without problems. This means that existing ADN systems can easily be expanded by adding ADN-W components, and all discussion units can then be directly controlled from the same central unit. The replaceable rechargeable batteries guarantee an operating period of at least 20 hours for the ADN-W discussion units.
- Up to 150 wireless discussion units can be used simultaneously. And if the need arises, further discussion units can be added quickly and easily during the conference itself. The flexible Ethernet interface features state-of-the-art technology. It allows the conference system to be controlled intuitively from a PC or media control systems.
- "It goes without saying that ADN-W also provides optimum speech clarity," said Jens Werner, portfolio manager integrated systems division at Sennheiser. "The icing on the cake is the legendary ME 36 super-cardioid. This shotgun microphone, which is made in Germany, is now available as a gooseneck solution exclusively for ADN-W and guarantees a level of audio quality that is unsurpassed on the market."
- The clear sound and comfortable listening experience are for the benefit of the conference participants in the room. In order to exclude all unwanted listeners, audio transmission via the Sennheiser ADN-W conference system is encrypted: AES 128-bit encryption protects the system securely against eavesdropping.
- Maximum user-friendliness is also ensured when it comes to transporting and re-charging the wireless conference system. The flexible ADN-W Case contains dedicated, stackable modules for all system components, as well as integrated units for re-charging the discussion units. The sturdy charging and transport case can be individually adapted to the size of the system.
- Furthermore, Sennheiser provides regular software updates to continuously improve the ADN-W system and to ensure that it maintains its state-of-the-art technology. "The numerous features and rapid set-up of the wireless system make ADN-W a very efficient, future-proof solution," explained Werner. "And not least, of course, ADN-W also comes in the accustomed modern and elegant design."
- The new Sennheiser ADN-W conference system was presented for the first time at the ISE in Amsterdam and is now available in the U.S.