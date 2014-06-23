Sennheiser's Conference System Goes Wireless

Sennheiser launched a new wireless extension of the ADN conference system, the ADN-W, at InfoComm last week. The new extension provides increased flexibility to the ADN conferencing system, while delivering automated frequency management and stress free operation.

“ADN-W expands our successful ADN conference system by adding the freedom and flexibility of a wireless solution," explained Dawn Birr, vice president of sales and marketing, integrated systems, Sennheiser. "ADN-W also offers the same reliable and trouble-free operation due to the large wireless spectrum linked with automatic, dynamic frequency management."

The ADN-W (Audio Distribution Network Wireless) digital conference system uses both the 2.4 GHz and the 5 GHz frequency range for reliable wireless transmission.