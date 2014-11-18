Sennheiser Speakerphones Are a Conferencing Must-Have

Sennheiser will make its new range of SP 10 and SP 20 portable speakerphones available for business professionals this month. The new SP 10 and SP 20 are flexible, completely portable conferencing solutions that feature excellent sound and user-friendly functionality in an elegant design. With the SP 10 and SP 20, it is easy to facilitate both personal or small group conference calls in the office or while traveling.

The Sennheiser Speakerphone Series features Sennheiser’s renowned high definition audio quality in a stylish, eye-catching design. A winner of both the prestige 2014 Red Dot and 2014 iF Design Awards, the new Speakerphone Series "elevates the anonymous meeting room conference phone to the level of a must-have workplace innovation." Both the SP 10 and SP 20 showcase Sennheiser’s sound heritage and iconic design, while bringing a stylish visual element to just about any work environment.

The Sennheiser Speakerphone Series enables business professionals to easily make personal or small group conference calls. Each model features plug-in-and-talk simplicity, with the SP 10 connecting to PC/softphone and the SP 20 connecting to PC/softphone via USB cable or mobile phone/tablet via 3.5 mm jack plug. Furthermore, the SP 20/20 ML versions allow call participants to be connected via mobile phone and PC.

Tori Seliokas, channel manager, telecommunications of Sennheiser Electronic, said, “Mobile professionals crave greater flexibility for collaborations and small group conferences, whether they are moving around office complexes, or holding ad hoc teleconferences while traveling. With the introduction of the Speakerphone Series, Sennheiser adds an important new category of portable conferencing solutions to its product portfolio, designed to enhance productivity in the office and the field.”

Both the SP 10 and SP 20 variants of the Speakerphone Series use Sennheiser’s high definition sound quality, voice clarity and echo cancellation to ensure an outstanding communications experience for user and listeners. The Speakerphones’ dual-talk function enables users to interrupt a conversation more naturally, ensuring better call interactions.

The intuitive user interface on the SP 10 and SP 20, with its clear call and volume control and mic mute buttons, ensures easy call management and hands-free control, no matter where the location. When not being used for calls, the Speakerphone Series can also be used for playing music.