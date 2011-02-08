Sennheiser Reorganizes

WEDEMARK, GERMANY—The Supervisory Board of Sennheiser Electronic has adopted the company’s new global organizational structure. Three responsive business divisions designed for the target markets of consumer electronics, professional systems, and installed sound will be supported by a corporate group with three divisions.



The new EMB, from left: Dr. Heinrich Esser, Paul Whiting, Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, Volker Bartels, Daniel Sennheiser, and Peter Callan.

The new structure of the company consists of seven units, and the managers of these units will form the new executive management board (EMB) of the Sennheiser Group, with Volker Bartels as its spokesperson.

Crestron Awarded GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

ROCKLEIGH, NJ—Crestron has been awarded the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) IT Schedule 70 contract. Known as the Multiple Award Schedule, the information technology (IT ) Schedule 70 grants agencies direct access to commercial experts who can thoroughly address the needs of the government IT community through 20 Special Item Numbers which assist with IT hardware, software, and services.

IT Schedule 70 allows for choice, flexibility, ease of use, and access to the highest quality of IT products, services, and solutions from small businesses and industry giants. Local, state, and federal governments can now work closely with the sales team at Crestron to obtain fair and reasonable approved pricing and license terms. As a trusted vendor partner, Crestron can complete contracts with agencies faster and with fewer obstacles.

HME Pro Audio Division Merges With Clear-Com

ALAMEDA, CA—Effective January 1, HME’s existing Pro Audio Division, which includes the professional wireless intercom products, sales and technical staff, distribution network, and marketing activities, became part of Clear-Com.

The HME wireless products joining the Clear-Com fold include the flagship 2.4GHz DX-Series digital systems and UH F PRO850 system. These products strengthen Clear-Com’s existing portfolio of wireless systems to meet application and project requirements of any size or complexity.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts’ Virginia C. Piper Theater recently underwent extensive renovation, including re-raking the auditorium and adding box seating along the sides, and an expansion and enhancement of the theater’s sound reinforcement installation. AVDB Group upgraded the system to include Electro-Voice XLC127DVX high-output compact linearray elements, Xi1153A/64 high-amplitude full-range loudspeakers, and a Xi1191A(F) subwoofer.