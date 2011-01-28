Panamax-Furman Showcase BlueBOLT at ISE Next Week

At ISE 2011 in Amsterdam, Panamax/Furman will be showcasing its full line of commercial and residential products, including the sneak preview of its BlueBOLT remote power management platform, coming to EAME markets in 2011. Offering cloud-based IP power outlet control and energy monitoring functionality, BlueBOLT allows integrators to remotely reboot problem components to immediately address a myriad of common system issues ranging from locked up components to bad communications handshakes. Powerful features for installers include e-mail alerts when power anomalies occur; scheduled commands for power-up, power-down, or power-cycling of outlets; monitoring of incoming voltage in near-real time or over history; and auto-reboot functionality to automatically resolve networking equipment lock-ups.

Unlike many Web-addressable solutions, BlueBOLT requires no hardware setup, network configuration, or software installation by the integrator. Setup is as simple as plugging a Cat-5 cable into the back of the unit and claiming the device at the hosted website, www.mybluebolt.com. As a hosted service, the BlueBOLT platform is continuously updated with powerful new features, and may be accessed anywhere from any Web-enabled device, including smartphones and tablet computers. BlueBOLT-enabled hardware may also be accessed over a local area network or from a control system.

BlueBOLT will be demonstrated in real time at ISE 2011, allowing attendees to witness the platform in action and see how it can reduce service calls and increase customer service for their organizations when brought to 220V-240V products later this year.