Sennheiser Expands Professional Conferencing Range at ISE 2016

TeamConnect by SennheiserSennheiser will be demoing products at this year’s ISE, taking place from February 9-12 in Amsterdam. The audio firm will be launching its new wireless conferencing solution, TeamConnect Wireless. One of two new additions to the TeamConnect family, TeamConnect Wireless delivers high-quality sound in a portable system for up to 24 participants. Sennheiser will also be launching TeamConnect Ceiling, a ceiling mounted array microphone for fixed installations. Visitors to the Sennheiser booth (Hall 2, booth Nr. A45) can also experience a wide range of professional products for business communications and conferences, including Sennheiser’s newly upgraded SpeechLine Digital Wireless microphone solutions, and Speakerphone series.

“Whether you are an audio engineer responsible for sound at a major conference, a manager seeking to set up more effective team conferences, or an individual demanding better sound from your business calls – we will be showcasing an exciting range of solutions that excel through innovative features, unparalleled ease of use and Sennheiser’s characteristic high quality audio performance,” said Andy Niemann, director business communication at Sennheiser

TeamConnect Wireless – Professional conferences anywhere and in no time

TeamConnect Wireless from Sennheiser is the first portable, wireless audio conferencing solution that nearly any user can set up and host a conference for up to 24 people. The solution is made up of four units linked by wireless DECT connections that allow the system to be set up in virtually any room or table set up.

TeamConnect Wireless allows users to connect their own smart device or computer wirelessly via Bluetooth, with NFC making pairing with compatible devices straightforward. Wired connections are also possible via USB or jack cable. TeamConnect Wireless also supports multiple simultaneous audio channels, so it is possible to bring additional callers into an ongoing conference by simply connecting another device.

TeamConnect Wireless is one of the newest arrivals in Sennheiser’s expanding family of professional audio conferencing solutions – all of which will be on show and available for demonstrations at ISE 2016. Also making its debut at the expo is Sennheiser’s new ceiling microphone, TeamConnect Ceiling. Freeing users from the limitations of table mounted mics, the fixed-installation, ceiling-mounted TeamConnect Ceiling microphone uses beamforming technology that automatically focuses on whichever person in the room is speaking, wherever they are sitting or standing, ensuring great sound quality and flexibility.

TeamConnect Ceiling expands on the original TeamConnect system, a fixed-installation conferencing system with on-and in-table microphones. The Unified Communication solution can be integrated into every existing room infrastructure making it an optimal tool for professional remote conferencing applications. TeamConnect is available in various bundles that are scalable to several room and team sizes.

Sennheiser will also be presenting the latest developments in its SpeechLine Digital Wireless range at ISE 2016. New features demonstrated include a new multi-room functionality, which makes it possible to adjust the transmission power to address different scales of installations for simultaneous use of multiple systems on the license-free 1.9GHz frequency. Also, the range will be compatible with Audinate’s Dante Network Protocol to support audio-over-IP networks.

Sennheiser’s Speakerphone series, SP 10 and SP 20, will also be on display and available for demonstration. Designed for the mobile business professional, the lightweight, portable conferencing solution facilitates personal and small group conference calls via PC or mobile/tablet with its user-friendly ‘plug in and talk’ simplicity.