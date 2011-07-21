LG Optimus 3D Launches at Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy

Launching online at carphonewarehouse.com and in 20 Carphone Warehouse stores — as well as four Best Buy stores — across the country from 1st July and nationwide from 6th July, the new LG Optimus 3D has a unique glasses-free 3D screen.

The smartphone will be available from free on a £35/month contract and from £499.95 SIM free exclusively at The Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy.

Equipped with a 5 mega-pixel dual lens camera, the LG Optimus 3D offers users the chance to record and capture their own 2D or 3D videos and images and view them on a high-res 4.3 inch WVGA display screen without the need for glasses. The smartphone also comes with an HDMI port that enables customers to screen their personally recorded videos on a TV or immediately upload and share via a dedicated 3D YouTube channel.

There’s also 8GB of internal memory providing ample space to store 3D games, films and television to play or watch in the palm of your hand, as well as built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or 3G connectivity to allow fast internet use on the go.

The phone runs on the Android operating system (2.2) and uses tri-dual technology (dual-core, dual-channel and dual-memory). The LG Optimus 3D also features a unique 3D hot key, meaning users can access a ‘3D zone’ full of 3D ready apps, videos, and pre-loaded games from Gameloft at the touch of a button.

Graham Stapleton, chief commercial officer at The Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy, said: “It’s safe to say that 3D technology is growing, with more events and entertainment being screened in 3D than ever. The LG Optimus 3D features some ground breaking technology and we’re proud to be able to offer the world’s first 3D smartphone exclusively at The Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy. It is a remarkable piece of technology and I’m confident that our customers will be as impressed and excited as we are.”