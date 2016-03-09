Seneca and Navori Labs to Simplify Digital Signage Deployments

Swiss digital signage software specialist Navori Labs and Seneca, an Arrow Electronics company, have entered into a non-exclusive partnership to bundle reliable, high-quality hardware and software solutions for digital signage networks.

Seneca Fanless

The alliance teams Seneca’s purpose-built media players with Navori Labs’ QL digital signage engine, with the intention of minimizing costs and labor for systems integrators and simplifying ease of use of network operators.

Navori Labs’ QL digital signage engine is known for supporting 4K resolutions and beyond, reliability, quick learning curve and scalability. The latter benefit is significant to the partnership, given the opportunities to bundle complete solutions for wide-scale, multi-site network deployments – notably in retail, transit, corporate, education and hospitality. However, Seneca’s flexible media player options will support a variety of installations, from single-player to single-screen delivery to multi-output architectures in support of dynamic video walls.

To accelerate deployments, Seneca will pre-install QL Professional or QL Express software on its media players, allowing integrators to focus on hardware installation. Customers will have the option to self-host the QL software – used for content creation and management – or leverage Navori Labs’ cloud hosting options to outsource system maintenance and management. The latter offers customers a true software-as-a-service operation that further reduces total cost of ownership for the end user. And whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud, QL’s intuitive user interface offers a quick learning curve and ongoing ease of use for operators of any experience level.

“Seneca has always valued purpose-built engineering and validated testing over repacked off-the-shelf solutions, which ensures better quality and a longer lifecycle for our digital signage customers,” said Jami McGraw, product manager, visual media for Seneca. “Navori Labs matches our dexterity and high performance when it comes to software innovation, making this partnership the perfect recipe for integrators and end users alike. Additionally, Navori Labs’ global presence and strong customer base opens many new opportunities for our bundled solutions.”

The turnkey systems will additionally build Seneca media player and Navori Labs QL software licenses into each bundled solution, eliminating unexpected costs and configurations for customers upon deployment. Systems integrators will also benefit from a wide variety of Seneca accessories to support challenging installations, including player mounting systems and internal power supplies that reduce the amount of visible components.

“Navori Labs’ QL digital signage engine powers some of today’s largest digital signage networks, including a 20,000 media player deployment that recently went live in an international taxi cab network,” said Jerome Moeri, CEO, Navori Labs. “We share Seneca’s excitement in bringing a new bundled solution option to our respective customers that provides the consistency, reliability, quality and growth opportunities they deserve.”