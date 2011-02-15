Digital Signage for K-12

- Horizon Software International (www.horizonsoftware.com), provider of K-12 food service technology, announces the release of its integrated digital signage solution, SourceBoard. Horizon partnered with Touchtown, Inc. (www.touchtown.us) to offer this digital communication medium that allows schools to easily broadcast nutritional information, menus, organization news, activity announcements, videos and more to HDTVs strategically placed throughout their facilities.
- Horizon recognized that schools will need digital communication tools to meet new requirements resulting from recent legislation affecting K-12 school nutrition programs. With SourceBoard, schools will have an easy and engaging way to provide the required nutritional information and health education to students. Also, with the increasing use of technology to communicate in every demographic, digital signage is an ideal way to capture students’ attention and improve the way information is delivered. With the lack of classroom time available to teach kids about eating healthy and staying active, digital signage offers an effective alternative.
- “With the regulations moving toward more communication of nutrition information, and the media focus on the national Let’s Move campaign to raise a healthier generation of kids, this solution could not be timelier,” says Randy Eckels, President of Horizon. “Digital signs are an effective tool to help inform, educate and empower students to make healthier choices.”
- SourceBoard allows food service directors to promote their menus and nutritional information seamlessly from Horizon's POS and back office software, as well as display tips on eating healthier, promote school breakfast, and market their child nutrition program. SourceBoard is the only digital signage solution on the market that is integrated with a preloaded nutrition education library and menu planning system that provides nutritional analysis.
- “Partnering with Horizon to deliver SourceBoard to schools is a great fit for us,” says Jeff Pepper, President and CEO of Touchtown, Inc. “Touchtown’s easy-to-use, web-based content management system provides a compelling feature set that differentiates SourceBoard from any other digital signage option on the market.”
- The School District of Philadelphia is currently piloting SourceBoard in 3 of its schools, with plans to roll it out to 100 schools later this year. “We are excited to explore this new technology in order to expand our abilities to promote good nutrition and lifelong habits to our students,” says Wayne Grasela, Senior Vice President of Food Service at the School District of Philadelphia.
- For further information visit www.touchtown.us
Topics