Aurora Releases DXM 2nd Generation Series

Aurora's 2nd generation Digital Xtreme Matrix (DXM) switchers with HDBaseT CAT I/O cards offer 1080p 60Hz transmission over single CAT cable up to 600ft.

Three card cage sizes for up to 32 discrete channels of Input and output. All units have auto EDID learning and management for ease of setup. Associated HDBaseT Tx and Rx modules are remotely powered by the DXM units over CAT cable.



The DXM-G2 also offers flexible RS232 signal routing Via HDBaseT I/O Cards to individual outputs or to all outputs simultaneously for unprecedented display control.Features:

• Units configurable 4-channels per card

• HDBaseT CAT Input / Output Cards (up to 600ft over Single CAT Cable)

• VGA Input / Output Cards

• 3G/HD/SD SDI Input / Output Cards

• HDMI Input / Output Cards (Output Cards w/Audio De-embedding & Auto DVI Detect)

• HDBaseT Powers remote Tx/Rx units over CAT Cable w/Flexible RS232 Control routing

• DVI Fiber Input / Output Cards (up to 2km Single Mode)

• YPbPr Input Cards

• RS-232 Control and Optional LAN Control

• Field Serviceable with Hot-Swappable I/O cards and Optional Redundant Power Supplies

• Available in 8x8 (DXM-88-G2), 16x16 (DXM-1616-G2), and 32x32 (DXM-3232-G2) configurations (I/O cards sold separately)