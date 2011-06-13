Alcons is Coming to America

Dana Point, CA--Dutch loudspeaker manufacturer Alcons Audio has announced the formation of Alcons Audio USA, which sees the company take its first significant steps towards penetrating the U.S. market. The move is set to bring the advantages of Alcons Audio’s range of Pro-Ribbon solutions, from point-source, through line-source to line array, to a new and eager geographical market.

Alcons Audio USA will be headed by David Rahn, most recently national sales manager at Renkus Heinz, and Pauline Ortiz y Pino, business development specialist, and will be based in Dana Point, CA.

“We are very excited to be joining Alcons Audio,” Rahn said. “What intrigued me most about this opportunity was not only the reputation that Alcons Audio has developed in such a short time, but the technology behind the Alcons Audio loudspeaker systems."

"We are honored to have been chosen to join the Alcons Audio team and to introduce this evolutionary product to North America," Ortiz y Pino said. "The worldwide reception to the brand has been incredible and this is the perfect time to establish the company’s North American office.”

“Needless to say, the U.S. market is very important, to some even ‘the cradle of pro-audio,’” said Alcons’ co-founder and managing director, Tom Back. “With new market developments such as 3D and Digital Cinema, for which our Cinemarray cinema systems are ideal, and the forthcoming LR24 mid-size line-array with Sentinel amplified controllers for the live sound market, the timing for introducing our pro-ribbon solutions to the U.S. market is perfect!

“Since we started the company in 2002, we’ve had the philosophy of not entering the U.S. until we were able to establish our own office there and be able to provide the comprehensive support our customers deserve and have come to expect. Although we received many enquiries from the U.S., we have stuck to that principle.

“As we maintain an organic development strategy within our company, getting the right person on board was always going to be a matter of time. With David and Pauline joining us, that time has come. We’re very happy that we can continue our global development into this pivotal market with this fantastic team.”

Alcons Audio USA can be contacted by phone on 949.439.8203. David and Pauline can be contacted by E-mail at: rahn@alconsaudio.com and ortizypino@alconsaudio.com.