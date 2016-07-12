Screen Innovations Reaches Out to Commercial Market

Following what it calls “a hugely successful InfoComm 2016,” Screen Innovations is approaching the commercial market aggressively with an expanded portfolio of screen solutions, a built-to-order program, and a set of online designer tools intended to make doing business with the company easier.

As part of SI’s assertive approach to the commercial market, the company is giving away demo kits for first-time customers. SI wants dealers to have the opportunity to demonstrate the best technologies, experience its customer service, and its online tools such as instant drawings, price quotes, and calculators to determine the right screen based on lighting, room size, and seating distance.

“Our ultimate goal is to earn your business, not expect it,” said Blake Vackar, VP of sales for SI. “We want commercial integrators to know that we are not the average white screen company; we are not a commodity—we are selling an experience that goes way beyond the competition.”

A variety of screen solutions are available from the company for conference rooms, educational facilities, houses of worship, retail outlets, restaurants, and museums. SI has also expanded its screen sizes and material options, including the Black Diamond multidirectional Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen; Black Diamond film that can be applied like window tint to any glass or Plexiglas surface; Slate (ALR), a ZERO-G a “levitating” screen; and FlexGlass, a rollable rear-pro glass screen.