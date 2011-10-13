Trenton Adds TMM3500 Rackmount Monitor

Trenton has unveiled the TMM3500 rackmount LCD monitor, which delivers superior graphics and image clarity in complex and multi-faceted military system installations, human machine interface (HMI) applications, process automation systems, broadcasting control facilities and medical imaging machines.

The shallow-depth dimension (i.e. 20-inch/51cm) of Trenton's TMM3500 makes this three-screen rackmount LCD monitor an ideal product match in transit case and other mobile applications. The compact 2U rackmount display drawer features a secure all-aluminum monitor mounting and stabilization design necessary for robust system applications.