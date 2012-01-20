PGAV Offers Cost-Free AV Recycling

PGAV announced that the cost-free AV Equipment Recycling program is now live on their website at projectgreenav.com.

PGAV stated in a press release:

"Recycle through Project Green AV Project Green AV maintains its commitment to environmental responsibility for products, lifecycle, projects and practices throughout the AV industry by reporting on, educating about and connecting our site users and subscribers to recycling opportunities and initiatives relevant to AV, IT and electronics. We extend our commitment with a new partnership with Global Electronics Recycling (GER). Project Green AV has partnered with GER to launch a program that makes Green AV recycling initiatives more convenient and cost effective."

AV companies and end-users may contact Project Green AV to schedule no cost pick-ups of AV equipment. PGAV will handle all the administration and coordination of the pick-up, transportation and processing through GER facilities where the equipment is recycled in compliance with local, state and federal regulations.

Visit projectgreenav.com/pgavrecycles.