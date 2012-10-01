Starin Ships Barco ClickShare

Starin, the exclusive U.S. supplier for Barco’s ClickShare, shipped out the first batch of systems this week to integrators who bought in to the demo program at InfoComm.

“This has become perhaps the most highly anticipated new solution this year,” said Dan Drees, Starin’s Channel Sales Associate who manages the ClickShare business development and dealer program execution. “We are actually sold out of our first 2 shipments, with the majority of units going to dealer demo use, as well as delivering on early adopter clients.”

“When customers see ClickShare they quickly realize how it enables a more collaborative meeting experience and eliminates many of the technology hurdles in sharing visual content in the meeting environment,” said David Fitzgerald, North American channel director for Barco.

To that end, Starin has established a group of dedicated demoing resellers and will be managing the availability to deliver on expectations. ClickShare allows up to 25 presenters in a space to instantly share their MAC or PC screen to a room’s display device as well as split screen to share 2, 3 or 4 presenters at once.

Initial clients for ClickShare include financial institutions, oil companies, airlines and government departments. For instance, Schlumberger in Houston will be installing their ClickShare collaboration spaces with the first shipment.

Bill Mullin, executive vice president at Starin said, “From the first introduction to Clickshare, it was recognized how appropriate it was for end-user trends and desires we have seen with our Wireless AV initiative. Since the time we introduced Revolabs to the market, people have added ‘Can you get the clutter and confusion of video connection cables off the table too?’ ClickShare also helps address the analog sunset challenge to convert the many VGA analog equipped rooms in a easy to retrofit and install solution that future-proofs against whatever the next digital connector might be on computer or other devices.”