SynAudCon Adds New Workstations for Sound Reinforcement Seminar

SynAudCon has rolled out new workstations for its "Sound Reinforcement For Technicians" seminar.

The 3-day multi-media seminar has upgraded the workstations to include an iPod Touch controlling an audio instrumentation interface.

Via a custom signal distribution system, attendees are able to measure voltage, impedance, polarity, SPL and STIPA with the new equipment. The course instructs attendees on what these measurements mean and how to use them to ensure that the system is performing optimally.

"With the advances of technology, it is now possible to get professional and reliable readings using instrumentation that is not that expensive and can almost fit in your pocket," explained Pat Brown, SynAudCon president. "With that type of accessibility it is important that the user understand how to interpret the information and adjust the system accordingly. That is what we cover during the 'hands on' portion of the seminar."

The new workstations feature an iPod Touch running a professional audio test and measurement app controlling an audio interface for iOS that includes a phantom powered mic input, balanced line input and output, and internal battery. A measurement microphone completes the package.

The Sound Reinforcement For Technicians seminar walks attendees through the process of troubleshooting a sound reinforcement system. The extensive training covers a number of topics including system gain structure, grounding and shielding, amplifier selection and system tuning.