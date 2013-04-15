Haivision Releases Calypso Network Video Recording Platform

The What: Haivision has released Calypso, a media capture and management platform for viewing, recording and sharing live video content to empower mission-critical decision making, collaboration and assessment.

The What Else: With Calypso, subject matter experts can monitor multiple sessions, choose to record any or all of the contributing streams, assign metadata to sessions or events in real-time, and elect to share or remove viewing privileges at any time. Calypso's scalable platform provides high performance H.264 recording performance, with up to 50 HD streams simultaneously recorded on a single server appliance.

Calypso combines extensive multi-source capabilities with real-time metadata (HotMarks) to give organizations an effective way to make assessments based on understanding aggregated information. Designed for mission-critical content requirements, Calypso provides simplified record and review workflows, allowing users to quickly share, authorize and de-authorize live and on-demand media assets instantly.

The Bottom Line: Ideally suited to simulation, skills assessment, and training applications, Calypso enables users to quickly turn live activities and events into media assets by capturing and sharing live and on-demand content in real-time.