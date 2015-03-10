SCN, InfoComm, and More Host Technology Showcases in DC and Philadelphia

Symco, InfoComm, IMCCA, and System Contractor News (SCN) Magazine will host two days of exhibits and seminars focused around commercial audio, video and data solutions, and unified communication and collaboration. The technology showcases will be held in Washington, DC, and Philadelphia, PA.

These events are open to all integrators, VARs, consultants and technology users and will expose attendees to today’s leading technology solutions. The solutions and services discussed and shown at these events will cover all categories of audio, video, communication and collaboration solutions, including:

Media Distribution via the Network

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Digital Signage

Control and Automation

Videoconferencing

Video and LED Walls

Paging and Emergency Communication

Audio DSP

Classroom, Boardroom and Conference Room

Broadcast and Production

Routing and Wiring

LCD Panel, Projection and Screen

Capture and Streaming

Network Infrastructure and Gateways

Wireless Networks

Cloud-based solutions

Intelligent Power

Washington, DC

Technology Showcase & Seminars

March 31, 2015

Waterford at Fair Oaks

12025 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone:(703) 352-3200 | Fax: (703) 352-1414

www.waterfordreceptions.com

Philadelphia

Technology Showcase & Seminars

April 2, 2015

DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Valley Forge

301 West Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA 19406?

Phone: (610) 337-1200 | Fax: (610)337-1959

Contact: Brian Houser - Cell (717) 315-8064