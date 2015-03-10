SCN, InfoComm, and More Host Technology Showcases in DC and Philadelphia

Symco, InfoComm, IMCCA, and System Contractor News (SCN) Magazine will host two days of exhibits and seminars focused around commercial audio, video and data solutions, and unified communication and collaboration. The technology showcases will be held in Washington, DC, and Philadelphia, PA.
These events are open to all integrators, VARs, consultants and technology users and will expose attendees to today’s leading technology solutions. The solutions and services discussed and shown at these events will cover all categories of audio, video, communication and collaboration solutions, including:
Media Distribution via the Network
Unified Communication and Collaboration
Digital Signage
Control and Automation
Videoconferencing
Video and LED Walls
Paging and Emergency Communication
Audio DSP
Classroom, Boardroom and Conference Room
Broadcast and Production
Routing and Wiring
LCD Panel, Projection and Screen
Capture and Streaming
Network Infrastructure and Gateways
Wireless Networks
Cloud-based solutions
Intelligent Power
Washington, DC
Technology Showcase & Seminars
March 31, 2015
Waterford at Fair Oaks
12025 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Fairfax, VA 22033
Phone:(703) 352-3200 | Fax: (703) 352-1414
www.waterfordreceptions.com
Philadelphia
Technology Showcase & Seminars
April 2, 2015
DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Valley Forge
301 West Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA 19406?
Phone: (610) 337-1200 | Fax: (610)337-1959
Contact: Brian Houser - Cell (717) 315-8064