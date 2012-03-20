OmniMount Adds Flexible Display Cart

OmniMount has introduced the PROCFCART, a mobile cart for applications requiring flexible and portable large display solutions.

With Ergotron Constant Force technology built in for 20” of light-touch height adjustment, even the largest displays can be lowered and easily shared between multiple locations. The height adjust feature also allows displays to be ideally positioned, whether using in classrooms, convention centers or boardrooms.

“Facility managers and IT professionals are always looking for better ways to maximize the investment they make in electronics,” said John Deutsch, the senior vice president of sales for OmniMount. “The PROCFCART is a budget-friendly solution that makes it possible to move equipment between rooms as easily as you walk between them, so one product serves multiple people and applications.”

The heavy-duty PROCFCART fits large panels from 50-65-inches with a weight capacity of 50-90 pounds. The unit moves through doorways or low spaces with the panel attached and requires no knobs or levers to swiftly return the display to the proper viewing height. Alternate between portrait and landscape orientation and tilt the display -15º to +5º for comfortable viewing. Conceal and organize cables with the modular cable management channels.

The PROCFCART complies with UL tip standards ensuring safe mobility and can move over most surfaces with the 4-inch caster base. A front shelf and rear shelf come with the unit for managing components and CPUs. A universal adapter is included to accommodate most TVs. The PROCFCART is available and shipping at MSRP US $799.95.