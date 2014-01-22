Matrox Mura API Digital Signage Video Walls

The What: Matrox Graphics has a new version of its Matrox Mura Network API for Mura MPX video wall controller boards. The updated API lets ISVs add transitions and effects to their video wall software. It also provides a high-performance HTML5 renderer that enables integration of social media, weather information, animations and other online data feeds into digital signage.



The What Else: The latest presentation effects will be demonstrated on Matrox Mura-powered video walls at upcoming tradeshows including Integrated Systems Europe 2014 (Amsterdam RAI, Feb. 4-6, stand 11-M66) and Digital Signage Expo 2014 (Las Vegas, Feb. 12-13, booth 348). Content from baseband sources, streaming network sources, local media players and live HTML feeds will be captured, moved, scaled, switched, rotated, zoomed, faded, alpha blended and color keyed with visual quality. Multiple transitions will be combined to create an endless variety of complex effects.Why This Matters: “AV integrators around the world have long relied on Mura-based video walls in control room installations,” said Helgi Sigurdsson, product manager, Matrox Graphics. “Now with the new functionality enabled by the Mura Network API in applications from our partners, digital signage integrators will be able to use the same high quality, robust hardware to create cost-effective and engaging signage and presentation video walls in corporate, government, retail, restaurant, sports, museum, casino and house of worship environments.”



One More Thing: The Mura Network API and the lower level C/C++ style DWC API are available to developers now. Several ISVs will be adding the new Mura functionality to their applications so that digital signage integrators will soon be able to create layouts and transitions.