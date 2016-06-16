Scalable Display Introduces Huddlewall Collaboration System

The What: Scalable Display Technologies is now shipping its Huddlewall, a wall sized collaboration system comprising multiple HD projectors and a rigid projection surface. Huddlewall can scale a Windows desktop display to an over-sized electronic whiteboard of up to 24-feet wide for collaboration and brainstorming in large or small groups. Featuring a modular design that is convenient for both shipping and installation, Huddlewall provides a smooth, seamless writing surface that is easily mounted on office, boardroom, and classroom walls.

The What Else: The system includes a Logitech camera and automatic edge blending software for a presentation and collaboration solution in one package, with additional options available to create a turnkey system. The Huddlewall collaboration system with an integrated Anoto Microdot Pattern features a digital whiteboard projection surface with the unique Anoto micro dot pattern writing surface to enable high-precision pen or stylus writing for added accuracy, convenience, and ease-of-use, and enables the concurrent use of up to seven pens on a single Huddlewall. Designed to meet the growing demands of today's highly collaborative workspaces, training facilities, flipped classroom learning environments and more, Huddlewall is an ideal platform for Windows-based applications for teams and groups.

"The company has invested many years of R&D to arrive at a truly scalable and robust solution," says Andrew W. Jamison, president and CEO of Scalable Display Technologies. "Huddlewall is an elegant integration of many state-of-the-art technologies: GPU, projector, pen interface, edge blending and other screen technologies. Our scalable electronic whiteboard fills a need in many technology-reliant vertical markets and has been designed to keep pace as workplace collaboration evolves." The widespread adoption of Scalable software and Scalable's role in the growth of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) fueled the research and development behind Huddlewall.

ScalableDesktop software was featured in seven partner booths at InfoComm16. NEC, Vivitek, Ricoh, Draper, Da-Lite, and RPVisuals are among some of the partners that will be showing Scalable's auto-calibration at this year's show.

As the commercial market for projection-based display continues to expand, picking up where headset Virtual Reality (VR) display technology capabilities end, the Scalable Studio enables clients, partners, and Scalable employees, alike, to create ground-breaking collaborations.

"Our edge-blending and warping technology, in addition to our headset-free VR environment and our new Huddlewall wall-sized collaboration system, are best seen in person to understand their full capabilities," says Jamison. "The new Scalable Studio permits local businesses and visitors to the Boston area to experience our cutting-edge technology for themselves, engage in live collaborations, and learn how to get the most out of our display solutions."

The Bottom Line: For those who couldn't make it to InfoComm, Scalable will bring its projection-based technology innovations to Boston's south shore in the "Scalable Studio," a hands-on, collaborative environment equipped with real-world applications of Scalable's cutting edge products.