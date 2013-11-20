InfoComm Rental Staging Roadshow Universal Studios Approaching

Registration for the InfoComm/Rental & Staging Roadshow– Universal Studios edition– that will take place Dec 9th, is still open. The Globe Theatre at Universal Studios Hollywood is a great venue, and as a bonus the agenda includes a major panel discussion and on-site tour, of a spectacular video design– the King Kong event at Universal. Some of the country’s top video designers will be on hand to unveil the technology behind the magic, including how they designed and engineered the longest expanse of video 3D in the world.

Register for the Dec. 9th InfoComm/Rental & Staging Roadshow at Universal Studios, here:

https://elandregistration.com/v2/elandreg/reg1.php?e=tDwLu%2BW988A%3D

The day’s seminars and events will also include Midori Connolly, top Media Server pros, and more.

Here’s the agenda:

InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging RoadShow

GLOBE THEATRE at Universal Studios Hollywood

December 9th, 2013

Agenda:

9:30am – 10:15am: Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

10:15am – 10:30am: Introduction | David Keene, Executive Editor, NewBay Media

Proper planning before you arrive at the venue for that big corporate event you’re staging can eliminate on-site surprises and “gotcha’s”. As complex as our staging technologies are, and as unpredictable as live staging is– most staging glitches or worse happen because of lack of preparation and a failure to get all information about the venue, and the venue’s rules, scheduling needs and quirks when you’re still weeks out from the show. Staging veteran LeJeune reveals all the tips based on his decades of experience.

Andre LeJeune is a staff instructor at InfoComm International, specializing in training for live events. LeJeune has over 35 years of staging and presentation expertise. He began his career in concert touring, later moving to AV staging for national touring accounts. He has been involved with InfoComm since the 80’s, serving twice as chair of the Professional Education and Training Committee as well as authoring and presenting classes at the Institute for Professional Development and seminars at InfoComm.

(1RU)

11:30am - 12:30pm: The Digital Culture at Live Events– New Tools For the Stager

Midori Connolly will explain how Social media has created an environment where multi-directional communication and a high-level of interactivity are the norm– and she’ll show you specific new tools and Apps to stay ahead of the curve. People are no longer only educated by professional instructors, but rely on their peers for information and learning. No longer do they want pre-selected content thrust at them from a big screen, but they want to live inside of an experience, and help create it as they go. From hybrid events to the second screen, content consumption is about an on-demand, digital medium. How do stagers keep up with this trend? A look at not just trends, but specific Apps and platforms.

Midori Connolly is:

- Principal, Chief AVGirl

- Chief, InfoComm International Rental and Staging Council

- Co-Chair, AV Committee for ASTM Environmentally Sustainable Meeting Standards

- Platinum Speaker, Meeting Professionals International

- Best-in-Class Speaker, Professional Convention Managers Association

12:30pm – 1:45pm: Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

With a variety of Media Servers now available for live production, what do you need to be on top of the latest video server issues? New generation media servers have features such as support for many live inputs, a real time Media Engine, a Media Manager/Encoder (to stream a show to IP, real time, to a remote location), warping, live masking, and timeline based editing, A special panel of staging pros will look at the latest developments.

2:45– 3:15pm: Sponsor Presentations and Break

A look at some new hardware and software staging tools.

3:30pm – 4:45pm: Special Panel: The Design and Implementation of 3D Video Systems at Universal Themepark’s King Kong and Transformers Attractions.

Cynthia Wisehart, editor of Sound & Video Contractor magazine moderates, as Paul Cuoco, Senior Technical Manager for Universal Creative Hollywood, and a panel of professionals who brought these elaborate, video-rich attractions to life– will explore the process of creating an immersive 3D experience. The experts will discuss how they use projection systems, computer graphics, and other other immersive technologies to turn well-known movie franchises into spectacular, realistic experiences--whether an indoor (Transformers) or as part of an outdoor experience (King Kong). What software/hardware is involved with imagery and show control? What were some of the challenges?

4:30 - 6:30pm: Networking Reception & Guided Viewing Tour of King Kong (via tram) and Transformers (walking tour) with informal “Q&A” with presenters from earlier Panel who designed/installed the systems.

Register for the Dec. 9th InfoComm/Rental & Staging Roadshow at Universal Studios, here:

https://elandregistration.com/v2/elandreg/reg1.php?e=tDwLu%2BW988A%3D