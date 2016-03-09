SAVI Supplies Star Trek Tour

CineConcerts, producers of the Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage tour, used Specialized Audio Visual, Inc. (SAVI) to provide audio, lighting and visual equipment and technology for each show. Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage launched their first-ever live concert tour in January. The tour, held at 1,500-8,500 seat venues in more than 100 North American cities, will run through April. Production includes a 33-piece live symphony orchestra, conducted by Justin Freer, which is set to the most iconic Star Trek film with TV footage simultaneously beamed in HD to a 40-foot wide projection screen.

Systems technician Chris Dietrich and David Hoffis, front house engineer

New York-based SAVI provided a Yamaha CL5 Digital Audio Console for the front of house mix along with two Rio1608-D boxes and one Rio3028-D input/output box. SAVI also provided video and lighting requirements for the tour including a pair of Christie Roadster HD20K-J projectors, Chroma Q ColorForce 72 LED Fixtures, Martin Mac Viper Profiles, and a GrandMA2 Light for lighting control.