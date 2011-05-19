Calibre to Showcase 2D and 3D Image Processing

Calibre UK will be hosting hourly dedicated education sessions at InfoComm 2011, offering “advice and support for our partners,” according to Tim Brooksbank, chairman at Calibre UK.

Calibre’s HQView range encompasses 13 editions enabling integrates to perform scaling, switching, scan conversion, up, down and cross conversion, edge blend, geometry correction and warp mapping of projected images on to almost any surface.

InfoComm forms the North and South American preview and launch of the latest HQView500 universal video scalers, switchers and scan convertor. The HQView500 accepts a wide range of HD, SD & Computer inputs including 3G-SDI, DVI, HDMI, YPbPr/RGBS, VGA/RGBHV, S-Video, Composite PAL NTSC & SECAM. Outputs include 3G-SDI, DVI/HDMI, VGA/RGBHV formats with support for progressive and interlace output modes and genlock to bi-level sync, tri-level sync or black and burst.

The LEDView510 is a flexible routing switcher and interface for connecting LED screens to almost any HD and SD video source. The LEDView510 takes the feature set of that product and adds a number of key enhancements, including a multiple-unit mode with auto-zoom functionality. This allows several LEDView510s to be connected together, each powering its own LED screen. A huge wall of up to four screens high by four screens wide can be created, with a maximum screen resolution of 7680 by 4800.

The latest version of Calibre UK’s PVProHD-IW Image Warping video processor/scaler is the PVProHD-IW, which extracts left or right eye data automatically from 3D HDMI content and is compatible with BluRay and set-top-box 3D formats, converting it to the native resolution of the projector and warping it to suit the screen shape and to align with the second projector. This is all undertaken by one processor per projector, a Realta scaling engine with up to 1024-tap video filtering.

The latest version of the PVPProHD-IW can extract left and right projector images from all mandatory HDMI 1.4 3D formats, while alignment of pre-separated left and right eye content provided over DVI or HDSDI from media servers is also supported.