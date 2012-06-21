Control4 Upgrades Hospitality Solution Software

- Throughout HITEC 2012, Control4 will showcase the newest version of the Control4 Hospitality Solution which offers enhanced Control4 Remote Management Server (RMS), a browser-based console that allows hotel management to receive diagnostic data and perform pro-active room management.
- With Control4 RMS, the server and engine are running on the primary room controller, automatically administering tests as designated; and since the systems are completely customizable by hotel management, tasks and tests can be set by the internal tech support team. From check-in status and room temperature to battery levels and occupancy, RMS allows hotel management to maintain a point-of-view on the room at all times which maximizes their energy efficiency and business resources.
- “RMS greatly enhances the hotel operator’s ability to control, manage, and monitor the rooms in a large installation," said Jim Arnold, SVP of sales at Control4. "Operators can access information about room status, occupancy, system performance and other information as they desire. This information is customizable to a Hotelier’s requirements and viewable with a browser-based console.”
- "Hotel management is quickly realizing the benefit of deploying automation technology in their properties," said Jim Arnold, senior vice president of sales for Control4. "The Control4 RMS minimizes a room's downtime while maximizing frontline productivity. Hotels globally are installing Control4 Hospitality Solutions to take advantage of these management efficiency gains and the customer experience advantages of hotel room automation."
- The Control4 Hospitality Solution is architected to be scalable, extensible and flexible to offer hoteliers a comprehensive in-room automation solution. For example, at most properties, the Control4 system communicates with the hotel's property management system to automatically place the room's status as "checked in" or "checked out." This initiates a chain of automation commands such as setting back thermostats and turning off lights in unoccupied rooms, or creating a welcome state that displays the guest's name on the screen, playing music or opening the shades upon first entry. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology from Control4, hotels are improving operating efficiencies through remote systems management and customizable functionality.
- In addition to the new management engine, the Hospitality Solution now also includes a completely customizable user interface that can conform to the specific brand and essence of a particular hotel or chain of hotels.
- "The success of the Control4 Hospitality Solution is proven by the thousands of rooms we've completed and the exciting number of new projects we've contracted," added Arnold. "Control4 systems will be in more than 9,000 hotel rooms and suites by the end of year, with thousands more contracted through 2013. We've secured some of the world's most luxurious properties from New York City to Singapore. It's a privilege to have these respected hotel groups choose the Control4 solution."