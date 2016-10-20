Samson Appoints KMC Music Distribution Partner

Adding to the build up of its Pro Audio brand portfolio, KMC Music has been appointed to serve as a distribution partner for the Samson Technologies line of pro audio and wireless products.

“For more than 35 years, Samson has been a world-class leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of precedent-setting pro audio and wireless products, and we are honored to now be able to offer them to our network of more than 6,000 resellers,” said Roger Hart, vice president of merchandising, KMC Music. “We are fully stocked and ready to ship upon receipt of order.”

According to Sean Meagher, director of marketing at Samson Technologies, the appointment of KMC Music as a distribution partner “will enable us to reach a broader and deeper selection of smaller chains and independent MI retailers and provide them with a range of products that are backed by a world-class distribution company that understands the value of training, support, and year-round promotion programming.”

KMC Music’s growing pro audio portfolio also includes Audio-Technica, Focusrite/Novation, MBT Lighting, Monster Cable, RCF, Sennheiser, and Shure, in addition to the Harman Professional Solutions Group brands AKG Acoustics, Crown, dbx, JBL Professional, and Soundcraft.