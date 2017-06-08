SalesPartners Launches CRM Platform Dedicated to AV Sales Channel

California-based SalesPartners has unveiled a CRM platform designed to improve the sales process in the AV market, with specific emphasis on optimizing the interaction between rep firms and product manufacturers. SalesPartners CRM will be launched at InfoComm 2017 as part of the Innovation Showcase (booth 1681-L).

One of the key features of SalesPartners CRM is the transparency of the process between manufacturers and their reps. Manufacturers can upload their entire product catalog and pricing so that their reps always have access to the latest information, wherever they are. As a result, reps are able to generate accurate quotes quickly and easily. In turn, reps can log their sales opportunities, which can be shared with their manufacturers. This eliminates the need for manufacturers to chase for sales forecasts and updates. It also helps manufacturers to plan their production more efficiently.

“We wanted to put the rep firms at the center of the process and give them the tools to streamline their workflow and facilitate communication with their manufacturers,” said Scott Leslie, founder of SalesPartners. “We know how tough it is keeping all those balls in the air and keeping track of all the leads and sales opportunities so that you don’t miss anything. Everything is hosted on a cloud platform, organized the way you want, and with the necessary information shared with the relevant manufacturers so they don’t have to bug you for forecasts. All of a sudden, you just got rid of a whole bunch of time-sapping emails, calendars and spreadsheets. Now you just need your PC or tablet and you’re good to go.”

SalesPartners is available on a subscription basis to reps and manufacturers. Although it is designed with the independent rep firm in mind, it is equally well suited for product companies with an internal sales force or even a hybrid model that uses a combination of independent reps and internal sales people.