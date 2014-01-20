ANSI Approves InfoComm AV Performance Standard

InfoComm International's latest standard, ANSI/INFOCOMM 10-2013, Audiovisual Systems Performance Verification, has been approved by ANSI, a private, non-profit organization that administers and coordinates the U.S. voluntary standardization and conformity assessment systems.

ANSI/INFOCOMM 10-2013, Audiovisual Systems Performance Verification provides a comprehensive, systematic, and practical approach to verifying performance of AV systems. This standard will provide practitioners the ability to produce a verifiable evaluation of the audiovisual system based on quality assurance, testing, and acceptance, and will ensure the system conforms to the owners' operational needs, as established in the system/project documentation. A one-page overview can be found at infocomm.org/standards.

"Through the development of this standard, InfoComm has achieved its goal of establishing verification guidelines to promote effective communication between industry professionals and their clients on issues relating to system performance," said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International. "However, in order for this standard to be a true success it must become integrated into the way the AV industry does business. I urge manufacturers to encourage their partners to use this standard, integrators and design consultants to implement the standard and technology managers to ask commercial service providers about it."