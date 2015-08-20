RUSHWORKS Emphasizes Integrated Design With TalkingPoints

The What: RUSHWORKS believes that its TalkingPoints solution fulfills an industry need that’s never been properly and cost-effectively addressed: the ability to capture, stream, and retain presentation content. To enhance the coverage and immediacy of all aspects of a presentation, TalkingPoints uses up to three PTZ cameras, one dedicated to the presenter; a second covering panelists; and an optional third for Q&A. The presenter camera can be configured to automatically track the presenter. The captured HD file uses Picture-in-Picture (PiP) to display three windows: PowerPoint/Keynote slideshow, presenter and panelists.



The What Else: Presentation metadata, including presentation title, presenter and panelist names, titles and pictures, and a logo, are created in advance through a web form. Session data is downloaded and/or copied to the system from any storage device. The presentation can be streamed live and/or copied to DVDs and USBs. Files can also be uploaded to host organization websites for VOD search and retrieval.



The Bonus: TalkingPoints is available as a standalone integrated software/hardware solution, and as one of three selectable user interfaces included in RUSHWORKS’ VDESK and REMO PTZ Production Systems.



More Info:http://rushworks.tv/talkingpoints.html