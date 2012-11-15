RTI Ships Accelerated XP-8s Processor

Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) has begun shipping the latest version of its XP-8 remote control processor: the XP-8s. Offering all of the control interface options of its predecessor, the accelerated XP-8s offers a faster processor, more internal memory, and an SD card for an additional 4GB of Flash memory.

The XP-8s' processing power has been boosted with a new 532MHz i.MX processor, which is more than twice as fast as the XP-8. The company says that this translates into better performance, expanded two-way driver support, and faster system file downloads. To take the capabilities of the XP-8s even further, the amount of internal non-volatile Flash memory has been upgraded to 128MB, which is four times more than its predecessor. In addition, each unit will ship with a 4GB SD Flash card to provide plenty of storage for large residential and commercial installations.

"The XP-8 processor has been one of RTI's most popular products, and lies at the heart of countless control systems of all sizes and complexities around the world. With the XP-8s, we are taking its performance to the next level," said Pete Baker, vice president of sales and marketing for RTI. "For integrators in both residential and commercial installations, harnessing the XP-8s' advanced control options and extra power opens the door to larger projects."

Designed for large-scale and complex projects, the XP-8s remote control processor combines a real-time/multi-tasking operating system with tremendous expandability. The XP-8s offers an abundance of advanced control options, including eight two-way RS-232 ports, IR ports, built-in relays, and sense inputs. An Ethernet port provides RTiPanel support and IP control for complete whole-house or facility control of AV, lighting systems, thermostats, multi-room audio, and more, from nearly anywhere in the world. Additionally, the processor features an astronomical clock, allowing for events or commands to take place automatically.